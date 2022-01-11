UrduPoint.com

UN's Guterres 'saddened' By Reports Of Deadly Strike In Tigray: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

UN's Guterres 'saddened' by reports of deadly strike in Tigray: spokesman

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" over reports of a deadly airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray region, his spokesman said Monday, in the international body's first comment on an attack which rebels said left 56 people dead.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) last week claimed that dozens had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for civilians displaced by the war in northern Ethiopia, in an attack that prompted aid agencies to suspend operations in the region.

Saturday's raid came only hours after the Ethiopian government had issued a call for "national reconciliation", and sparked renewed appeals from an alarmed international community for an end to the conflict.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reports that more than 50 civilians have been killed and injured in an airstrike in northern Ethiopia at midnight on 7 January," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in a statement.

"The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are working with authorities to urgently mobilize emergency assistance in the area, despite continuing challenges due to severe shortages of fuel, cash and supplies across Tigray," he added.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the impact the conflict continues to have on civilians in Ethiopia. He expresses his deepest condolences to the victims and their families." AFP was not able to independently verify the various claims because access to the region is restricted and it remains under a communications blackout. Requests for comment from Ethiopian government officials went unanswered.

The attacks came just days after UN officials reported that another airstrike in Tigray had killed three Eritrean refugees, including two children.

Tigray is under what the UN has called a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving food and medicine from reaching its six million people, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Dead Attack United Nations Ethiopia January From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

26 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on Omicron

Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle b ..

Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle breeders

3 minutes ago
 Bilal resigns from PTI's parliamentary leader post ..

Bilal resigns from PTI's parliamentary leader post after new slot

3 minutes ago
 Kohat police foil smuggling bid

Kohat police foil smuggling bid

3 minutes ago
 FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resour ..

FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.