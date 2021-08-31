UrduPoint.com

UNSC Adopts Resolution Urging Taliban To Ensure Departures From Afghanistan; China & Russia Abstain

UNSC adopts resolution urging Taliban to ensure departures from Afghanistan; China & Russia abstain

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :UNITED NATIONS, Aug 31 (Pakistan Point news - 31st Aug, 2021 ): The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Monday calling for the Taliban to honour their commitment to let people leave Afghanistan, and not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any country.

The resolution -- sponsored by the United States, Britain and France -- was passed by a vote of 13 votes in favour to none against, with China and Russia abstaining.

Under the terms of the resolution, the council expects the Taliban to allow a "safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals." It refers to an August 27 statement by the Taliban in which they said Afghans would be able to travel abroad, and leave Afghanistan any time they want to, including by any border crossing, both air and ground.

The Security Council "expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments," the resolution says.

The text calls for the Taliban to allow for "full, safe, and unhindered access" for the United Nations and other agencies to provide humanitarian assistance.

It also "reaffirms the importance" of upholding human rights, including of children, women and minorities and encourages all parties to seek an inclusive, negotiated political settlement with the "full, equal and meaningful representation of women." The text also calls for Afghanistan to "not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts."The resolution comes as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans out of the country come to an end after the Taliban swept back into power on August 15, with the United States withdrawing from the country after 20 years.

