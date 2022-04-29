UrduPoint.com

UNSC Calls For Bringing Those Responsible For Terrorist Attack In Karachi University To Justice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 08:10 AM

UNSC calls for bringing those responsible for terrorist attack in Karachi University to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council has strongly condemned Tuesday's "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack in the Karachi University, and called for bringing those responsible for it to justice.

The attack, which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, resulted in the deaths of three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani as well as several injured.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," a statement issued by the 15-member Council's president for this month, Barbara Woodward of Britain, said on Thursday.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it said.

The statement added, "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is currently in Ukraine, issued a statement on Tuesday in which he strongly condemned the attack and express sympathies with the bereaved families.

