UNSC Members Welcome Saudi, Omani Delegations' Visit To Yemeni Sanaa

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

UNSC members welcome Saudi, Omani delegations' visit to Yemeni Sanaa

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) welcomed the recent visit made by two delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to the Yemeni city of Sanaa.

In a statement on Friday, UNSC members voiced appreciation to the Kingdom's and Oman's ongoing support for the UN mediation efforts in Yemen.

"These talks represented valuable steps towards a comprehensive ceasefire and inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni political talks, under the auspices of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen based on the agreed-upon frameworks and the relevant Security Council resolutions," the members said.

They also called on all Yemeni parties to continue dialogue and engage constructively in the peace process.

The UNSC members also underlined their continued support for all efforts to formulate a political solution to the Yemeni crisis and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

