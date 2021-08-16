UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation arising from the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, it was announced Sunday.

The 15-nation Council's meeting has been requested by Estonia and Norway.

India holds the presidency of the Security Council for the month of August.

No details were immediately available, but it is understood that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members in a closed meeting on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

