UNSC To Meet In Emergency Session To Discuss Israeli Attacks On Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the Israeli brutal attacks, diplomats said.

The meeting was requested by the UAE — a UNSC member — along with China (the current Council chairman), France, Ireland and Norway.

During the Monday meeting, Security Council members will discuss "the current developments and ways to support international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace," an Arab diplomat said.

In a statement, Palestine's UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour emphasized that the Security Council is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, as well as responding to the imperatives of condemning and halting Israeli aggression and providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings issued a statement on Saturday expressing her deep concern about the situation, which has killed at least 31 Palestinians and injured more than 253.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is already dire and can only worsen with this most recent escalation" she said.

"The continued operation of basic service facilities such as hospitals, schools, warehouses, and designated shelters for internally displaced persons is essential and now at risk," she cautioned.

Meanwhile, an electricity company spokesman said that Gaza's sole power plant shut down on Saturday after running out of fuel five days after Israel closed its goods crossing with the Palestinian enclave, according to media reports.

Hastings added that the movement and access of humanitarian personnel, critical medical cases and essential goods, such as food and fuel, into Gaza must not be hampered in order to meet humanitarian needs.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is also scheduled to deliver an important speech before the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23.

