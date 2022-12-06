Unsung Henderson earns respect with influential England role

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :After starting the World Cup in the shadows, Jordan Henderson has emerged as England's unsung hero ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash with France on Saturday.

While England captain Harry Kane and teenage sensation Jude Bellingham are expected to deliver the headline moments against France, Henderson will provide the foundation for his more high-profile team-mates to flourish at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Henderson has been a divisive figure among England fans, who have often preferred to see more glamourous options in the midfield engine room.

But critics of the Liverpool captain's international form have been forced to eat their words over the last two weeks.

Although Henderson was among the substitutes for England's opening two games in Qatar, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has turned to the midfielder in a move that continues to pay dividends.

With Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham struggling to impose themselves against the United States in the second Group B match, Southgate felt Henderson's vocal presence and wealth of experience would steady the ship.

The 32-year-old was sent on in the 69th minute and immediately made his presence felt, cajoling his team-mates to press higher and harder.

Although the United States match ended in a goalless stalemate, Henderson's leadership and work-rate had made enough of an impact to earn a place in the starting line-up for the final group match against Wales.

Henderson's role alongside Rice as twin pivots in front of the England defence gave Bellingham the freedom to express himself as Southgate's men cantered to a 3-0 victory over Wales.

"When we were playing against the USA we were having some tactical problems that he helped to solve. He has had an outstanding influence on the group," Southgate said.