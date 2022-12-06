UrduPoint.com

Unsung Henderson Earns Respect With Influential England Role

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Unsung Henderson earns respect with influential England role

Doha, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :After starting the World Cup in the shadows, Jordan Henderson has emerged as England's unsung hero ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash with France on Saturday.

While England captain Harry Kane and teenage sensation Jude Bellingham are expected to deliver the headline moments against France, Henderson will provide the foundation for his more high-profile team-mates to flourish at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Henderson has been a divisive figure among England fans, who have often preferred to see more glamourous options in the midfield engine room.

But critics of the Liverpool captain's international form have been forced to eat their words over the last two weeks.

Although Henderson was among the substitutes for England's opening two games in Qatar, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has turned to the midfielder in a move that continues to pay dividends.

With Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham struggling to impose themselves against the United States in the second Group B match, Southgate felt Henderson's vocal presence and wealth of experience would steady the ship.

The 32-year-old was sent on in the 69th minute and immediately made his presence felt, cajoling his team-mates to press higher and harder.

Although the United States match ended in a goalless stalemate, Henderson's leadership and work-rate had made enough of an impact to earn a place in the starting line-up for the final group match against Wales.

Henderson's role alongside Rice as twin pivots in front of the England defence gave Bellingham the freedom to express himself as Southgate's men cantered to a 3-0 victory over Wales.

"When we were playing against the USA we were having some tactical problems that he helped to solve. He has had an outstanding influence on the group," Southgate said.

Related Topics

USA World France Qatar Liverpool Bellingham Wales United States

Recent Stories

realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

24 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

50 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

58 minutes ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

1 hour ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.