Unvaccinated and undeterred: Austria holdouts dig in despite new law

Neumarkt am Wallersee, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Despite vaccination against Covid-19 becoming mandatory in Austria on Friday, musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli insists she won't bow to pressure to get the jab.

"I have the right to decide over my body... to simply say 'no,'" the harpist told AFP at her home in Neumarkt-am-Wallersee, not far from the western city of Salzburg.

Austria this week becomes the first European Union country to make Covid-19 vaccination legally compulsory for adults.

Under the new law, those holding out against the jab can face fines of up to 3,600 Euros ($4,100) from mid-March after an introductory phase.

Teufel-Lieli, 49, is one of tens of thousands to have joined massive demonstrations against the law and other coronavirus-related measures since November, when plans for the legal change were announced.

The mother of six said that she used to be "apolitical" but the state is "overstepping the mark" by "attacking people" through this act of "totalitarianism".