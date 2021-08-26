Unvaccinated people over 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The hospitalization rate among unvaccinated people was more than 29 times the rate of fully vaccinated people in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, health authorities said Wednesday.

Fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 infection were significantly less likely than unvaccinated persons to be hospitalized, to be admitted to an intensive care unit, to require mechanical ventilation, or to die from COVID-19 infection, said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in a daily release, citing data in a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between May 1 and July 25, of 43,127 COVID-19 infections in residents of Los Angeles County, 10,895 (25.

3 percent) were in fully vaccinated persons, 1,431 (3.3 percent) were in partially vaccinated persons, and 30,801 (71.4 percent) were in unvaccinated persons, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Data from the report showed that infection and hospitalization rates among unvaccinated persons were respectively 4.9 and 29.2 times those in fully vaccinated persons on July 25.

County health officials noted in Wednesday's release that the findings in the report "highlight that efforts to enhance COVID-19 vaccination coverage, in coordination with other prevention strategies, are critical to preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths."