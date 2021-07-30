UrduPoint.com
Unvaccinated US Govt Workers Must Wear Masks, Be Covid Tested: WHouse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Every US Federal worker must either declare they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and be regularly tested, President Joe Biden was to announce Thursday, the White House said, as his administration beefs up actions against the surging delta variant.

A White House statement issued shortly ahead of a speech from Biden said the president would announce that all four million federal employees and on-site contractors "will be asked to attest to their vaccination status.

"Those who do not "attest to being fully vaccinated" will be required to wear a mask on the job regardless of location, physically distance from co-workers, and "comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement."Biden also will direct the Pentagon to study adding Covid vaccinations to its list of required vaccinations for members of the military, and call on state and local governments to offer $100 as an incentive for holdouts to get vaccinated.

