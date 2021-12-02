Unvaccinated vulnerable should postpone travel to areas with community transmission: WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The WHO said Tuesday that those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

"Persons who have not been fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and are at increased risk of developing severe disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with comorbidities that present increased risk of severe Covid-19 (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes) should be advised to postpone travel to areas with community transmission," the World Health Organization said in an updated travel advice statement on the Omicron coronavirus variant.