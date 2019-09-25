United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson may be under siege at home, facing calls to resign after a court ruled he acted unlawfully, but in New York the British leader could rely on the support of his chum Donald Trump.

The sensational news that Britain's Supreme Court had decided the prime minister was wrong to shut down parliament amid a Brexit impasse broke around 5:30 am (0930 GMT) in the US financial capital.

Would Johnson fly back to Britain to deal with the crisis or stick to his busy day of meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly ahead of his speech in front of the world body later Tuesday? Johnson came out fighting, vowing to take Britain out of the bloc on October 31, and received some much-needed encouragement in the form of Trump during a joint appearance in front of reporters.

"They have to get it done," Trump said of Johnson's Brexit plan. "It would be a terrible thing to do it any other way," the US president added.

"It takes a man like this to get it done," Trump said of Johnson, adding: "I think he is going to get it done." The pair smiled and joked as they displayed the usual bonhomie that has come to define their relationship.

Trump had earlier pleased his British counterpart by telling the UN General Assembly that he wanted to strike a "magnificent trade deal" with Britain after it leaves the European Union.

The American president, who has been a strong supporter of Brexit, told reporters that he had "no reaction" when he heard that Britain's highest court had ruled against Johnson.

Over three years after the 2016 Brexit referendum, Johnson has insisted Britain must leave the EU without further delays, but lawmakers fear the disruptive impact of exiting without a deal with Brussels.

The court ruling was the latest blow to Johnson's plans to leave the EU at the end of next month, even without an exit agreement, after a series of defeats in parliament curtailed his power.

"He's a professional. It's just another day in the office," Trump said of Johnson, as the British leader endeavored to project a "business as usual" approach in New York.

- 'Don't worry about him' - The two men are often likened to each other because of their less-than-traditional approaches to politics and their similar blond manes. The US president even referred to Johnson as "the British Trump" earlier this summer.

Trump sought to comfort Johnson by saying his administration had overcome several obstacles, including his desire to build a wall on the Mexican border.

"We have won a lot of decisions. I'm sure that's going to happen to you," he told Johnson.

"I know him well, he's not going anywhere. Don't worry about him," Trump added, after a question to Johnson about whether he should resign.

Johnson is due to fly back to Britain on Tuesday night after addressing the General Assembly.

He told reporters he "strongly disagreed" with the court decision but said he would respect it.

"We are not counting our chickens," he said. "But we will get on and deliver Brexit. I think that's what the British people want," Johnson added.

"In other words, he's been very nice to the court. He has total respect for the court," concluded Trump.