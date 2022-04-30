UrduPoint.com

Up To 10 Killed As Blast Rips Through Mosque In Afghan Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Up to 10 killed as blast rips through mosque in Afghan capital

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A blast ripped through a mosque in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing up to 10 people, an interior ministry official said.

A wave of deadly bombings has rocked the country in the last two weeks of the fasting month of Ramazan -- some claimed by the Islamic State group -- killing dozens of civilians.

"The blast occurred two hours after Friday prayers as worshippers were performing rituals," interior ministry deputy spokesman Bismillah Habib told AFP, adding at least 15 people were injured.

Bloodied victims of the explosion were ferried in ambulances to a hospital in central Kabul, an AFP correspondent reported.

