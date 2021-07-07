UrduPoint.com
Up To 1,000 Italy Fans Allowed To Make Wembley Final Trip

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Up to 1,000 Italy fans allowed to make Wembley final trip

Rome, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Italy's football federation (FIGC) said Wednesday up to 1,000 fans will be able to travel overseas to London for Sunday's Euro 2020 final, following a deal struck with British authorities.

Due to strict Covid-19 quarantine requirements for visitors to Britain, supporters from outside the UK have effectively been unable to attend Italy's past two matches at Wembley, in the last 16 and semi-finals.

For the final, "British authorities have guaranteed a maximum of 1,000 people from Italy the possibility of going to London, with a series of requirements to respect" but without quarantining in the UK, the FIGC said in a statement.

Supporters will arrive in London just before the 1900 GMT kick-off and will stay no longer than 12 hours. They will use direct flights and dedicated transport organised by the FIGC.

Once inside the stadium, the travelling fans will be sat in a specific area to "guarantee the safety bubble", it added.

Before leaving Italy, spectators will have to undergo a PCR test, and must observe a five-day quarantine at home on their return, in accordance with Italian rules for all travellers arriving from Britain.

Flights will cost 610 Euros per person, with match tickets being sold for 95 euros, the federation said.

The FIGC will receive around 6,500 tickets for Italy supporters who live in the UK, the same allocation as for Tuesday's semi-final against Spain.

Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Roberto Mancini's side are attempting to win the country's first European Championship title since 1968.

