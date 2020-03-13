UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Up To 150 Million Americans Could Get Coronavirus: US Projection

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Up to 150 million Americans could get coronavirus: US projection

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The physician for the United States Congress expects between 70 to 150 million people in the country to eventually get infected with the novel coronavirus, a lawmaker said Thursday.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib made the remarks during a hearing of the House of Representatives with members of the president's coronavirus task force, confirming what was reported earlier by US media outlets including Axios and NBC news.

"Congress's attending physician told the Senate that he expects between 70 to 150 million people to eventually contract the coronavirus in the United States," Tlaib said.

Citing two sources, Axios had reported that doctor Brian Monahan conveyed the projection to Senate senior staff on Tuesday, telling them they should prepare for the worst and offering advice on how to remain healthy.

The upper end of the projection is about 46 percent of the US population of 327 million people. By comparison German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned this week that up to 70 percent of her country's population could get the virus.

Asked by Tlaib whether he believed the projection was accurate, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told the hearing: "We really need to be careful with those kinds of predictions because that's based on a model." He added that "all models are as good as the assumptions that you put into the model" and that with containment and mitigation the upper end of the projection could be avoided.

About 80 percent of coronavirus cases are mild, and according to the latest US modeling, the overall mortality rate is somewhere between 0.1 and one percent.

Risk starts to increase for people who are over 60 and is heightened more for those over 80, as well as for people who have other conditions like diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, or whose immune systems are compromised.

Fauci noted that a 2014 model by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projected the African Ebola outbreak could affect more than a million people. But this was eventually not the case and the final number was under 30,000.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate German Doctor United States Angela Merkel Congress Media All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

2 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

2 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

2 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

2 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.