Up To 1,500 Americans May Still Need Evacuating From Afghanistan: Blinken

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,500 American citizens may still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan and the Taliban have pledged to allow some departures after US troops leave on August 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

Blinken told reporters that at least 4,500 American citizens of the 6,000 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan have already departed the country.

He said officials have been in "direct contact" with another 500 Americans who want to leave and were reaching out to the other 1,000.

Blinken also said the Taliban had agreed to allow Americans and "at-risk" Afghan nationals to leave after the August 31 withdrawal of US troops.

"The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third country nationals and for Afghans at risk going forward past August 31," he said.

