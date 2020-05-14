UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Up To 25 Golfers Face 14-day Quarantine Before US PGA Return

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Up to 25 golfers face 14-day quarantine before US PGA return

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Golfers based outside the United States will face a 14-day quarantine before they are able to compete on the US PGA Tour when the circuit resumes play next month, tour officials said Wednesday.

Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood and Italy's Francesco Molinari are among around 25 golfers who would need to move quickly to arrive in time for the US PGA's planned June 11 return at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Despite moves by the tour to help players and caddies based outside US borders return for events, the 14-day quarantine will be in force and those coming over from Britain would face another two-week isolation when they return across the Atlantic Ocean.

"We're working with the Federal government to facilitate the return of players and caddies who are currently residing outside of the United States, and we're optimistic that's going to occur," said Andy Levinson, tour vice president of tournament administration.

"We're optimistic we'll be able to facilitate their return prior to our return to competition." Helping players return doesn't mean the players could escape two weeks of quarantine, however, as a protective measure due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down most sports, including the US PGA Tour, in March.

"That is currently in place, and it is likely to continue, so it's imperative that those constituents that we have that need to come back in the United States do so at least two weeks prior to our return to competition," Levinson said.

It's uncertain how many of the 25 players Levinson said are outside US borders would even want to return for events given the isolation required.

Related Topics

Sports Italy United States March June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

16 minutes ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

2 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.