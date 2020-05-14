Up to 25 golfers face 14-day quarantine before US PGA return

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Golfers based outside the United States will face a 14-day quarantine before they are able to compete on the US PGA Tour when the circuit resumes play next month, tour officials said Wednesday.

Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood and Italy's Francesco Molinari are among around 25 golfers who would need to move quickly to arrive in time for the US PGA's planned June 11 return at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Despite moves by the tour to help players and caddies based outside US borders return for events, the 14-day quarantine will be in force and those coming over from Britain would face another two-week isolation when they return across the Atlantic Ocean.

"We're working with the Federal government to facilitate the return of players and caddies who are currently residing outside of the United States, and we're optimistic that's going to occur," said Andy Levinson, tour vice president of tournament administration.

"We're optimistic we'll be able to facilitate their return prior to our return to competition." Helping players return doesn't mean the players could escape two weeks of quarantine, however, as a protective measure due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down most sports, including the US PGA Tour, in March.

"That is currently in place, and it is likely to continue, so it's imperative that those constituents that we have that need to come back in the United States do so at least two weeks prior to our return to competition," Levinson said.

It's uncertain how many of the 25 players Levinson said are outside US borders would even want to return for events given the isolation required.