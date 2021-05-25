Up to 2,500 homes destroyed in DR Congo volcano eruption

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2,500 homes were destroyed after the Nyiragongo volcano erupted in eastern DR Congo last weekend, according to an estimate by humanitarian groups Tuesday.

Molten lava destroyed between 900 and 2,500 dwellings, said Raphael Tenaud, deputy head of an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, adding that this meant at least 5,000 people were now homeless.