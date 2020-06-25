UrduPoint.com
Up To 8% Of US Population Has Been Infected With Virus: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Up to 8% of US population has been infected with virus: officials

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Between five and eight percent of the total US population has experienced infection with the new coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said Thursday.

The estimate is based on nationally representative antibody test surveys, which suggest that the count of confirmed cases represents only about a tenth of the real figure.

The US population is 329.8 million, and the true number of people who are or have previously been infected is between 16.5 and 26.4 million people, according to the estimate.

