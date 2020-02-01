Update in US Travel Advisory for Pakistan step in right direction: FO spokesperson

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday described the update in US Travel Advisory, which acknowledged improvement in Pakistan's security environment, as a step in the right direction, saying it has made resolute efforts to enhance security throughout the country.

"Pakistan has noted the update in the U.S. Travel Advisory, which has acknowledged that "Pakistan's security environment has improved." This is a step in the right direction," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued here.

"Significant improvement in the security environment has led the United Nations to re-designate Islamabad as a family station for its personnel," she said.

"Recently, the United Kingdom, while acknowledging the measures taken by Pakistan, has revised its Travel Advisory which is a welcome development," the spokesperson added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson further said the positive decisions by Portugal and Norway with regard to their Travel Advisories for Pakistan also reflected the confidence of those European Governments in Pakistan's security environment.

"Pakistan has also been declared as one of the "Best Holiday Destinations for 2020" by an award-winning travel magazine 'Conde Nast Traveler'," she added.

The spokesperson said, "With Pakistan's liberal visa regime and conducive environment for tourism, we are confident that larger number of tourists from all over the world would be travelling to Pakistan. People of Pakistan are ready to welcome foreign tourists in the country.""The improved security situation also offers opportunities for enhanced economic activity and foreign direct investment in Pakistan," she maintained.