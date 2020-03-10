UrduPoint.com
Update On Global Situation Of COVID-19 Outbreak -- March 10

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Update on global situation of COVID-19 outbreak -- March 10

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Three new countries -- Bangladesh, Albania and Paraguay -- have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest situation report of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the disease published on Monday.

Up to 3,993 new cases have been reported across the globe in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 109,577 as of Monday, according to the WHO. Among them 28,673 cases have been confirmed in 104 countries, territories and areas outside of China, up by 3,948, with 686 deaths.

Some of the detailed data of the situation are as follows: Region Total confirmed cases New cases Total deaths New deaths Asia China 80,904 45 3,123 23 South Korea 7,382 248 51 1 Iran 6,566 743 194 49 Japan 488 33 7 1 Singapore 150 12 0 0 Europe Italy 7,375 1,492 366 132 France 1,116 410 19 9 Germany 1,112 317 0 0 America The United States 213 0 11 0 Africa Algeria 20 3 0 0 International conveyanceDiamond Princess 696 0 7 0

