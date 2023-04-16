UrduPoint.com

Upon Saudi, Egyptian Request, Arab League To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Situation In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Upon Saudi, Egyptian Request, Arab League to hold emergency meeting to discuss situation in Sudan

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Assistant Secretary-General of Arab League, Hussam Zaki, announced that the Arab League Council is set to hold an emergency meeting at the permanent representatives level under the presidency of Egypt on Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Zaki said in a statement on Sunday that the meeting comes upon a joint request by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

