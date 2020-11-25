UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPS Stepping Up Dry Ice Production, Freezers For Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

UPS stepping up dry ice production, freezers for vaccines

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Global shipping giant UPS on Tuesday said it would start making dry ice in the United States and also distribute ultra-cold temperature freezers as it prepares to handle the logistics of shipping Covid-19 vaccines.

Facing the world's largest coronavirus outbreak, the US government's Operation Warp Speed plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first week after it's cleared for emergency use, which could come as soon as December 10.

That vaccine requires ultra-cold long-term storage of -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), and the company has developed special containers with dry ice to keep it cool for up to 15 days, while other vaccines may also need dry ice in transport.

In a statement, UPS said it had added equipment in its facilities that can produce up to 1,200 Pounds of dry ice an hour for the shipping needs of these vaccines, which can be distributed within 24 hours of production to US and Canadian hospitals.

"Healthcare facilities in Louisville, Dallas and Ontario will ensure we have the capability to produce dry ice to sufficiently pack and replenish shipments as needed to keep products viable and effective," Wes Wheeler, president of medical arm UPS Healthcare, said in a statement.

UPS also announced a partnership with freezer manufacturer Stirling Ultracold to distribute freezers capable of reaching temperatures as low as -80 degrees Celsius to doctors' offices, pharmacies and urgent care facilities where the vaccines may be stored for long periods of time.

UPS stock was 3.7 percent higher at the close.

Related Topics

World Company Ontario Louisville Dallas United States May December Government Allied Rental Modarba Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

8 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

10 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

8 hours ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

8 hours ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.