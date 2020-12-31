BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :For the first time, the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson used urdu, the national language of Pakistan and other languages for wishing the New Year to the foreign and local press here on Thursday.

"On behalf of the information department and my colleagues, I would like to wish all of you a very happy New Year and now I will try to say in some other languages I have learned from my colleagues," Wang Wenbin said at the end of his regular briefing held at International Press Centre here.

Then, he wished the New Year in Chinese, English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Urdu, Hindi, German, and Portuguese to the members of local and foreign press present there.

Wang Wenbin added, "Here I like to take this opportunity to thank all of you friends from press overcoming difficulties and carry on with your work and you witnessed and documented together with us the exraordinary journey in China's foreign affairs.""We look forward to continuing our sincere communication and close cooperation in coming year," he added.