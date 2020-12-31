UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urdu, Other Languages Used By Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson For New Year Greetings

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Urdu, other languages used by Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson for New Year greetings

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :For the first time, the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson used urdu, the national language of Pakistan and other languages for wishing the New Year to the foreign and local press here on Thursday.

"On behalf of the information department and my colleagues, I would like to wish all of you a very happy New Year and now I will try to say in some other languages I have learned from my colleagues," Wang Wenbin said at the end of his regular briefing held at International Press Centre here.

Then, he wished the New Year in Chinese, English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Urdu, Hindi, German, and Portuguese to the members of local and foreign press present there.

Wang Wenbin added, "Here I like to take this opportunity to thank all of you friends from press overcoming difficulties and carry on with your work and you witnessed and documented together with us the exraordinary journey in China's foreign affairs.""We look forward to continuing our sincere communication and close cooperation in coming year," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia China German Turkish Lira All From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

30 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

35 minutes ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

44 minutes ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

48 minutes ago

Half a million customers expected at DXB in the fi ..

1 hour ago

EU 'regrets' new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.