UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Urgent Deployment' Of Rescuers To Beirut: EU

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

'Urgent deployment' of rescuers to Beirut: EU

Brussels, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union said Wednesday it would rush rescuers, search dogs and equipment to Beirut to look for any survivors trapped in rubble after the massive blast that struck the city.

"The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is now coordinating the urgent deployment of over a 100 highly trained firefighters, with vehicles, dogs and equipment, specialised in search and rescue in urban contexts," the European commission for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a statement.

"They will work with the Lebanese authorities to save lives on the ground." Lebanese authorities requested help under the mechanism after the port of Beirut was hit by twin explosions on Tuesday -- the second one a blast that mushroomed out with the force of an earthquake.

Lenarcic said the Czech Republic, Greece and the Netherlands have already committed to the operation, while France, Germany and Poland were offering assistance.

He called it "an immediate first step".

"We stand with Lebanon and its people and are ready to mobilise further help," he said.

The EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, created in 2001, enables the European Union to coordinate aid efforts to respond to emergency situations around the world.

The blasts -- blamed by the Lebanese prime minister on the storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, an agricultural fertiliser, in a portside warehouse -- wreaked a terrible toll.

More than 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 injured according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Beirut's governor said 300,000 people have been left homeless and damage is estimated at up to $5 billion.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister World Governor France European Union Vehicles Germany Beirut Poland Czech Republic Lebanon Netherlands Greece Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

30 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

58 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

1 hour ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.