Urs Of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Urs of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day the 294th Urs of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri (RA) concluded here on Sunday.

Scores of devotees visited the shrine of great Sufi saint and laid traditional 'Chadar'.

The devotees while staying in premises offered Dua for development and progress of the country.

On the final day, Mehfil-e-Samaa was held at the shrine in which religious, politicaland social personalities participated.

