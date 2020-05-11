UrduPoint.com
Uruguay Allows Crew Of Virus-hit Liner To Disembark

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The crew of coronavirus-hit cruise ship Greg Mortimer -- among them dozens ill with COVID-19 -- will be allowed to disembark in Uruguay to quarantine in hotels, the government said Monday.

The Australian-owned ship was expected to dock in Montevideo at around 3:00 pm (1800 GMT), the foreign ministry said.

"We finally decided that Uruguay was going to do what it should," Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi told Uruguayan tv at the weekend.

"These people can't remain on the high seas indefinitely on a ship where the virus is apparently circulating, spreading and re-spreading, because they are not being cured," the minister said.

The crew has remained on board long after the ship's passengers -- including dozens of Australians -- were allowed to disembark in Montevideo and flown home in a protracted mid-April operation.

Two seriously ill crew were hospitalized. One, a Filipino, later died of COVID-19. A Polish shipmate recovered and was later flown home.

