Uruguay Electoral Court Says Presidential Vote Too Close To Call

Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Uruguay Electoral Court says presidential vote too close to call

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Uruguay's Electoral Court said Sunday's presidential election is too close to call and the result would not be known for several days pending a recount.

"The court is not going to give a winner tonight," court president Jose Arocena told reporters.

The announcement came after a night of drama in Montevideo when unofficial results showed center-right candidate Luis Lacalle Pou only around 30,000 votes ahead of the ruling party's Daniel Martinez.

