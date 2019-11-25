Uruguay Electoral Court Says Presidential Vote Too Close To Call
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:30 AM
Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Uruguay's Electoral Court said Sunday's presidential election is too close to call and the result would not be known for several days pending a recount.
"The court is not going to give a winner tonight," court president Jose Arocena told reporters.
The announcement came after a night of drama in Montevideo when unofficial results showed center-right candidate Luis Lacalle Pou only around 30,000 votes ahead of the ruling party's Daniel Martinez.