Uruguay Football Chiefs Report Seven More Covid Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Uruguay football chiefs report seven more Covid cases

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Uruguay's football federation reported seven new cases of Covid-19 in the camp Wednesday, bringing the number of positive cases among its World Cup qualifying squad to 11.

Players Alexis Rolin, who plays for Uruguay club Rentistas, and Los Angeles FC's Diego Rossi -- as well as five officials -- tested positive for the coronavirus after Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat at home to Brazil.

"They are all fine and appropriate sanitary measures have been implemented," the federation said.

The seven new cases are in addition to four announced in the run-up to Tuesday's match -- including star striker Luis Suarez, substitute goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz and spokesman Matias Faral.

On Saturday, the federation announced that full-back Matias Vina, who plays for Brazilian club Palmeiras, had also tested positive.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

