UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uruguay Prison Chief Quits After Italian Crime Boss Escapes

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

Uruguay prison chief quits after Italian crime boss escapes

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Uruguay's prisons chief resigned Tuesday in the wake of a sensational jailbreak by Italian mob boss Rocco Morabito that angered Rome, which was awaiting his extradition.

The interior ministry said it had accepted the resignation of Alberto Gadea, adding that it was initiating disciplinary measures against staff at the downtown Montevideo jail where Morabito had been held.

A top figure in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta organized crime group arrested in Uruguay in 2017 after decades on the run, 52-year-old Morabito was awaiting extradition for "international drug trafficking.

"The government has given no public explanation for how Morabito, once one of the world's most wanted criminals, could so easily escape through a hole in the roof with three other inmates.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in a statement the escape was "disconcerting" and demanded an explanation from the government of President Tabare Vazquez.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry Interior Minister Jail Rome Montevideo Uruguay Criminals 2017 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2019

36 minutes ago

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

9 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

11 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

11 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.