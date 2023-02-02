MONTEVIDEO, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) --:Uruguay's exports registered a year-on-year increase of 2 percent in January, totaling 852 million U.S. dollars, including free-trade zones, the country's export promotion agency Uruguay XXI said Wednesday.

The "slight increase" was credited to "the growth in exports of cellulose, dairy products, rice and other foods, as well as the sustained decline in beef exports," the agency said in a report.

Pulp was the leading export product for the second month in a row, bringing in 168 million Dollars in January, a 91 percent jump compared to January 2022 and accounting for 20 percent of total monthly exports.

Beef was the second-leading export, generating 131 million dollars in foreign revenue, a 39 percent drop year-on-year, and representing 15 percent of total exports.

Dairy products came in third, followed by other foods, including seeds, processed foods and eggs worth 72 million dollars and rice worth 50 million dollars.