US 737 MAX test flight could be as soon as next week: sources

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :US regulators are getting close to undertaking a test flight of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX and could schedule the key step for as soon as next week, two sources said Friday.

The long-delayed test flight by the Federal Aviation Administration is a critical next step in recertifying the plane for service but the exact timing remains fluid, two people familiar with the matter told AFP.

The plane has been grounded globally since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.