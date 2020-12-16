UrduPoint.com
US Accuses Switzerland, Vietnam Of Manipulating Currency

Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

US accuses Switzerland, Vietnam of manipulating currency

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The US Treasury on Wednesday accused Switzerland and Vietnam of manipulating their currencies, partly to gain a trade advantage.

In the semi-annual foreign exchange report, Treasury found the two countries were intervening in Currency markets to affect balance of payments, and in the case of Vietnam, also aimed at "gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade.

"China remains on Treasury's "Monitoring List" of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices, along with Japan, Korea, Germany, India and others.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

