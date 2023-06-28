Open Menu

US Actor Kevin Spacey Due In UK Court For Sex Offences Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was due in a London court on Wednesday to stand trial for a dozen sexual offences which allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.

The 63-year-old star of "American Beauty" and drama series "House of Cards" is facing a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in south London.

Dozens of photographers and journalists gathered outside the court from 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Wednesday hoping to catch a glimpse of Spacey, who arrived by taxi with his legal team not long after 8.00am.

Walking past the cameras Spacey looked relaxed and gave a small wave, according to an AFP journalist.

Spacey has been on unconditional bail since first appearing in court in Britain last year.

The actor's stellar career has been halted by large numbers of allegations of sexual offences, although he has not been convicted of any crime.

