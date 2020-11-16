UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds 1 Million Covid Cases In Less Than A Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

US adds 1 million Covid cases in less than a week

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The US surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases Sunday, adding one million new cases in less than a week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The dizzying rise came as cities and states across the United States were implementing new restrictions to try to halt the spread of the virus, with stay-at-home orders set to be imposed on Chicago Monday.

The US had crossed the 10 million case threshold on Monday, November 9.

As of 8:30 pm Sunday (0130 GMT Monday) -- just six days later -- the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker showed that the confirmed US caseload stood at 11,025,046.

There have been 246,108 deaths in the country. Both are the highest tolls in absolute terms in the world.

The US has seen a worrying surge in coronavirus cases since the start of November, forcing local and state officials from coast to coast to take more drastic steps to reduce the disease's spread, with many hospitals already warning that they are running out of resources.

In addition to the stay-at-home orders in Chicago, the country's third biggest city, its biggest -- New York, the epicenter of the country's spring outbreak -- is also rushing to fend off a second wave with new restrictions on bars and restaurants.

New York schools will remain open Monday, even though New York City mayor Bill de Blasio had warned that they could switch to fully remote learning by then.

President Donald Trump promised Friday that the first Americans would start receiving a vaccine in "a matter of weeks," but said he remained firmly against new lockdowns -- a measure taken in Europe, where cases are also on the upswing.

Further complicating matters is Trump's refusal to cooperate in the shift to President-elect Joe Biden's administration, denying the Democrat both Federal funding for transition work and vital briefings by outgoing officials.

Democrats and Biden's chief of staff say this could have a damaging impact on his ability to face the grave and mounting challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic once he assumes office.

Biden and his team currently are not even allowed to consult with experts like top government immunologist Anthony Fauci, who is still a part of the White House Covid-19 task force.

"Of course it would be better" if such talks could begin, Fauci told CNN on Sunday, noting that the virus could kill tens of thousands more Americans by the time Biden takes office on January 20.

Related Topics

World Europe White House Trump York Chicago New York United States Turkish Lira January November Sunday From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

11 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

12 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.