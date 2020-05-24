UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds 1,127 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

US adds 1,127 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded a further 1,127 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total to 97,048 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 1,621,658 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

Related Topics

United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

7 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

8 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

8 hours ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

8 hours ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.