US Adds 1,237 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,237 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its grim total to 88,730, according to the latest real-time tally Saturday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,466,682 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

Your Thoughts and Comments

