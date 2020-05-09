UrduPoint.com
US Adds 1,635 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Tracker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

US adds 1,635 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,635 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 77,178, according to the latest real-time tally Friday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,283,829 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

