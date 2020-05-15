US adds 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 85,813, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,416,528 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.