UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds 1,754 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

US adds 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 85,813, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,416,528 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

Related Topics

United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

7 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

8 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.