US adds 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,894 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The figure was a sharp rise after daily tolls fell below 1,000 on Sunday and Monday.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,367,927 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.