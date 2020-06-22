UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds 305 More Virus Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:30 AM

US adds 305 more virus deaths

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

It marked the 11th consecutive day in which the daily toll from the virus has been fewer than 1,000, and the third time the toll has been under 400 since the pandemic seemed to peak in mid-April.

But the US remains the country hardest-hit by the pandemic, with 119,959 deaths out of 2,278,373 official cases.

Some 20 states have seen a rebound in infections, as the epicenter of the country's outbreak has moved southwest from New York and the country's Northeast.

After dipping below 20,000 new daily confirmed cases recently, the figure has crept back up towards 30,000 and beyond in recent days.

There are fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections following state reopening and massive anti-racism protests around the country in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus crisis, held Saturday night in Oklahoma, was also criticized as a potential COVID-19 "superspreader" event.

to/bgs

Related Topics

Trump New York United States Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

7 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

8 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

8 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

10 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.