US Adds 47,508 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:40 AM

US adds 47,508 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The US notched 47,508 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

There were also 515 new deaths, the Baltimore-based university real-time count at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

Sunday's toll was a slight dip, as the previous five days had all recorded more than 60,000 new infections.

The US has now tallied 4,665,002 cases and 154,834 deaths, making it by far the hardest-hit country in the world.

The new numbers came as Florida battened down for Tropical Storm Isaias, even as it battles a coronavirus outbreak which as complicated preparations.

Florida has the second-highest caseload of all states except California -- which has double the population.

Governor Ron DeSantis said it's better to "just hunker down rather than sending people to the road" -- with shelters usually crowded and social distancing difficult -- unless the situation became more threatening.

On Sunday, Florida reported 77 COVID-19 deaths, down from a record 179 the day before, bringing its death total to 6,920.

