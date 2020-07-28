UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds 57,000 Virus Cases In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

US adds 57,000 virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States onTuesday recorded 57,039 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The US is the hardest-hit country in terms of both death toll and total caseload, which stood at 4,286,663 as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday), according to the Baltimore-based university.

An additional 679 deaths brought the overall death toll to 147,588.

After a drop in infection rate in the late spring, the US has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in southern and western states such as California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

Until Sunday, the number of daily infections had exceeded 60,000 for 12 straight days, with some days notching more than 70,000 new cases.

Last weekend, the number of deaths reported in 24 hours had exceeded more than 1,000 for four days in a row. The last time daily tolls were so high was in May.

The slight dip on Sunday and Monday could be due to local health authorities' slower response over the weekend.

Related Topics

Florida United States May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

7 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

8 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

8 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

8 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

8 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.