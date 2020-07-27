UrduPoint.com
US Adds Over 55,000 Cases In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Sunday recorded 55,187 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The world's hardest-hit country now has a total caseload of 4,229,624, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

An additional 518 deaths brought the overall death toll to 146,909.

After a drop in infection rate in the late spring, the US has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in southern and western states such as California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

The last time the daily number of new cases clocked in below 60,000 was almost two weeks ago, on July 13.

Scientists agree that an increase in death rates follows the spike in infections by three to four weeks.

The daily death toll for the past four days exceeded 1,000.

