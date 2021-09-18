US admits strike in Kabul killed 10 civilians, not IS militants

Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A top general admitted the United States had made a "mistake" when it launched a drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants in the Afghan capital Kabul on August 29, confirming that it killed 10 civilians instead.

US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said that the strike was meant to target a suspected IS operation that US intelligence had "reasonable certainty" aimed to attack the Kabul airport.

"The strike was a tragic mistake," McKenzie told reporters after an investigation.