US Adopts Map Of Morocco That Includes Western Sahara

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

US adopts map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States adopted Saturday a "new official" map of Morocco that includes the disputed territory of Western Sahara, the ambassador to Rabat said.

"This map is a tangible representation of President Trump's bold proclamation two days ago -- recognising Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara," Ambassador David Fischer said before signing the "new official US government map of the kingdom of Morocco".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

