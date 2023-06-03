UrduPoint.com

US Advances Trade Dispute With Mexico Over Anti-GMO Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 10:00 AM

US advances trade dispute with Mexico over anti-GMO policy

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The United States said Friday it had requested dispute settlement consultations with Mexico, the next formal step in a row over the latter's plans to phase out genetically engineered agricultural products.

The consultations, under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), come after Mexico announced plans to phase out the use of genetically engineered corn in animal feed and products for human consumption, among other measures, drawing ire from Washington.

"The United States has repeatedly conveyed its concerns that Mexico's biotechnology policies are not based on science and threaten to disrupt US exports to Mexico to the detriment of agricultural producers," said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the Mexican government through these consultations to resolve our concerns," she added.

Mexico is the world's second-largest buyer of yellow corn and imports a significant amount from the United States, where most corn is genetically modified.

In February, the Mexican government softened its stance on the issue, saying exceptions could be granted for corn for animal feed and industrial food production while suitable substitutes are found, but held steady on banning GMO corn for human consumption.

"We fundamentally disagree with the position Mexico has taken on the issue of biotechnology, which has been proven to be safe for decades," said US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

In a statement late Friday, Mexico's economy ministry said it had received the US request, and that it and other agencies would "demonstrate with hard data and evidence" that its policy does not have a material impact on US interests.

It said Mexico produces twice as much white corn as it uses for the production of tortillas, a staple food, so the "exclusive use of native corn for dough and tortillas is of no commercial concern or interest to the United States." The United States exported $28 billion in agricultural goods to Mexico in 2022, while Mexico exported $43 billion of such goods to the United States.

The US move on Friday follows an earlier request for technical consultations in March.

That process took place but failed to resolve the matter, a senior US official told reporters.

Looking ahead, the USMCA provides that a consulting party may ask for a dispute settlement panel to be set up if parties fail to resolve the matter within 75 days of the consultation request, officials added.

"In the consultations that are about to begin, Mexico reaffirms its commitment to promote a constructive dialogue to clarify US concerns and reach a mutually satisfactory agreement," the Mexican statement said.

"The strong commercial ties between the two countries require us to act responsibly and with an open mind," it concluded.

Related Topics

World Exports Katherine Washington Agriculture United States Mexico February March May From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

10 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.