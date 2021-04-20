US advises against India travel as coronavirus cases surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States has warned against travel to India, where authorities on Tuesday imposed tighter restrictions to combat an explosion of Covid-19 cases.

India has recorded more than three million new infections and 18,000 deaths this month, bringing its caseload to the world's second-highest, after the United States.

The updated US travel advisory comes after the State Department announced Monday it would apply "do not travel" guidance to about 80 percent of countries worldwide, citing the unprecedented risk posed by the pandemic.

"Even fully vaccinated travelers... should avoid all travel to India," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Singapore also boosted restrictions on arrivals from India Tuesday, adding a week to the previously required 14-day quarantine period.

These moves follow Britain's decision on Monday to add India to its "red list", and Hong Kong's ban on all flights from the country.