UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Advises Against India Travel As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

US advises against India travel as coronavirus cases surge

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States has warned against travel to India, where authorities on Tuesday imposed tighter restrictions to combat an explosion of Covid-19 cases.

India has recorded more than three million new infections and 18,000 deaths this month, bringing its caseload to the world's second-highest, after the United States.

The updated US travel advisory comes after the State Department announced Monday it would apply "do not travel" guidance to about 80 percent of countries worldwide, citing the unprecedented risk posed by the pandemic.

"Even fully vaccinated travelers... should avoid all travel to India," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Singapore also boosted restrictions on arrivals from India Tuesday, adding a week to the previously required 14-day quarantine period.

These moves follow Britain's decision on Monday to add India to its "red list", and Hong Kong's ban on all flights from the country.

Related Topics

India World Hong Kong United States All From Million

Recent Stories

113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

27 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

28 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

30 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

30 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.