US, Afghan forces come under 'direct fire' in eastern Afghanistan: US official

Kabul, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :US and Afghan troops came under "direct fire" in eastern Afghanistan late Saturday, a US military official said, in an incident local media described as an "insider" attack.

"A combined US and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province was engaged by direct fire on Feb.

8", US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

"We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available."