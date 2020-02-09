UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Afghan Forces Come Under 'direct Fire' In Eastern Afghanistan: US Official

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

US, Afghan forces come under 'direct fire' in eastern Afghanistan: US official

Kabul, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :US and Afghan troops came under "direct fire" in eastern Afghanistan late Saturday, a US military official said, in an incident local media described as an "insider" attack.

"A combined US and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province was engaged by direct fire on Feb.

8", US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

"We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available."

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Fire Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.