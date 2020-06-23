Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The head of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) met Monday with the prime minister of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) to discuss an end to hostilities in the war-riven country.

Libya has been torn by violence, drawing in tribal militias, jihadists and mercenaries since the 2011 toppling and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a Western-backed uprising.

The oil-rich country is split between rival administrations in the east and west, with the conflict recently attracting increasing foreign involvement.

"Under the framework of consultations on the evolution of the situation in Libya, (Prime Minister) Fayez al-Sarraj on Monday met with General Stephen Townsend and the US ambassador to Libya Richard Norland," the GNA said in a statement.

The two US officials arrived at Zuwara Airport, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of Tripoli for the meeting.

They held talks on "joint coordination between the GNA and AFRICOM for the fight against terrorism in the framework of the strategic cooperation between Tripoli and Washington," the GNA said.

"In the context of escalating foreign intervention in Libya, the meeting focused on current opportunities for a strategic pause in military operations by all parties to the conflict," the US embassy in Tripoli said on Facebook.

"Ambassador Norland outlined US support for the diplomacy under way through UN auspices to promote a ceasefire and political dialogue," the statement added.

Tensions are rising in Libya with the GNA enjoying Turkish support in its conflict against rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier accused NATO member Turkey of playing a "dangerous game" with regard to Libya which could threaten the whole region and added he could understand the "legitimate concern" of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has warned advances by Turkey-backed forces could prompt an Egyptian intervention.

Norland stated that "external actors should stop fueling the conflict (and) respect the UN arms embargo" with a view to preserving Libyan sovereignty and fostering political stability.

The US visit came days after AFRICOM said it had proof of Russian military planes active in Libyan airspace using airbases at Joufra and Syrte east of the capital.